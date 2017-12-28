NEWPORT—Cocke County now has over 1,500 children enrolled in the Imagination Library. Trevor Logan, son of Todd and Felecia Logan, will receive a free book each month from now until his fifth birthday.
COSBY—One Newport man was arrested and a Morristown woman injured following a two-vehicle accident on Christmas morning in the Bogard community.
NASHVILLE—Statewide unemployment numbers continue to remain low across the state.
NASHVILLE—Oil prices reached new heights Tuesday, causing a bump in the road for falling gas prices. Tennessee gas prices climbed nearly a ful…
COSBY—A missing Cosby man was found dead a day later near Hooper Highway.
NEWPORT—Cocke Countians will miss the warmer days of November as utilities prepare for the onslaught of a huge Canadian cold air mass after Ch…
Along golf career will continue at the collegiate level for Cocke County High School’s Lauryn Munn.
JEFFERSON CITY—Following a fall slate that saw three top-three finishes, including a season-opening victory at the King Invitational, the Carson-Newman women's golf team prepares for a spring schedule that holds five tournaments.
SNEEDEVILLE—The Lady Red are taking on a three-day slate of games at the Hancock Pizza Plus Christmas Classic at Hancock County High School this week.
SNEEDEVILLE—The Fighting Cocks are taking on a three-day slate of games — over the course of four days — at the Hancock Pizza Plus Christmas Classic at Hancock County High School this week.
Warrants served: John J. Barrett Jr., 33, 4350 Ridge Road, Hartford, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Saturday, Dec. 23. Lt. Chris Gregg arrested Barrett Jr., after he was found hiding under a bed at an Epley Road residence. Read more
This week, Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate Christmas and the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, who came into the world to give us the gift of eternal life. I am very thankful to be able to spend this time each year reflecting on the blessings that God has given each a…
Last week Newport held it’s annual Christmas Parade with this year’s theme “A Jingle Bell Christmas”. DAV Chapter 102 decided to join this year and titled the Float, “Missing your Jingle.”
Quality education for all learners, no matter their age or stage in life, is the tool that keeps the American Dream alive for generation after generation. For more and more Americans, education doesn’t end when they receive their high school diploma with many of today’s most high-paying, hig…
Dear Editor:
My November 28th column,” Women are Warriors Too”, spoke about the many woman throughout time that fought for their countries. This week’s profile will be with a modern era woman warrior and Veteran, Kathleen (Kate) Stanford.
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University is presenting “The Diary of Anne Frank” today and Sunday in the Bud Frank Theatre.
East Tennessee music prodigy Emi Sunshine will return to Greeneville for a concert at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30.
Tickets are now available for Theatre-at-Tusculum’s production of Lionel Bart’s classic musical, "Oliver!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.