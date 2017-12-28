News

Sheriff's reports — Dec. 28

Warrants served: John J. Barrett Jr., 33, 4350 Ridge Road, Hartford, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Saturday, Dec. 23. Lt. Chris Gregg arrested Barrett Jr., after he was found hiding under a bed at an Epley Road residence. Read more

Rev. Fred Laws

Rev. Fred Laws, age 50 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Decemb…

Mary Ruth Smelcer

Mary Ruth Smelcer, age 67 of Newport, passed away, Sunday, Dec…

James Glen Bible

James Glen “Bill” Bible, age 89 of Newport, passed away on Sat…

Will Greg Bell lead the Huskers in rushing next season?

You voted:

Merry Christmas

This week, Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate Christmas and the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, who came into the world to give us the gift of eternal life. I am very thankful to be able to spend this time each year reflecting on the blessings that God has given each a…

Missing Your Jingle

Last week Newport held it’s annual Christmas Parade with this year’s theme “A Jingle Bell Christmas”. DAV Chapter 102 decided to join this year and titled the Float, “Missing your Jingle.”

The PROSPER Act

Quality education for all learners, no matter their age or stage in life, is the tool that keeps the American Dream alive for generation after generation. For more and more Americans, education doesn’t end when they receive their high school diploma with many of today’s most high-paying, hig…

Women Veterans Among Us

My November 28th column,” Women are Warriors Too”, spoke about the many woman throughout time that fought for their countries. This week’s profile will be with a modern era woman warrior and Veteran, Kathleen (Kate) Stanford.

