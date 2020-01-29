NEWPORT—The UT Extension Office will hold several workshops and meetings in the coming months.
A wide variety of topics will be covered at the events including beef cattle production, tree grafting, home gardening and turf grass management.
The events will kick off on Feb. 3 with a Beef Cattle Lunch and Learn at Lois’s County Kitchen.
At the first meeting attendees will hear about the Asian Longhorn Tick. This new invasive pest has been found in Cocke County.
Extension Director Sarah Orr will provide information about the species and how it may impact beef production.
The Lunch and Learn events will be held quarterly throughout the year.
On Feb. 10 the office will hold a beef quality assurance training where producers can renew their BQA certification.
Many certifications will expire in November of this year, so the office is offering multiple events to recertify producers.
The trainings will be held on Feb. 10, April 13, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 12 and Dec. 14.
All training sessions will be held at the Extension Office.
With spring fast approaching, the Extension Office will hold a Spring Forage Meeting on Feb. 13.
The meeting will be held at the TN Division of Forestry Resource Center located at 1250 Highway 73 in Newport.
The guest speakers for the event will be Dr. Gary Bates and Jessi Linkous.
Breakfast will be provided at the 9 a.m. meeting.
To attend the event, RSVP by Feb. 11.
Those interested in poultry production may want to attend the Chick Chat at the Smoky Mountain Farmer’s Co-op on Feb. 18.
Attendees will learn about real life poultry production. The guest speaker will be Justin Davis.
The event is free to attend and dinner will be provided. The chat will begin at 6 p.m.
To finish out the month the Extension Office will host a Small Fruits Workshop on Feb. 26.
Topics of discussion will include peach trees, apple trees, nut trees, blueberries and brambles. There will also be a pruning demonstration, and a portion of the class will be focused on cooking with fruit. Lunch will be provided.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost will be $25. The office encourages those interested in the class to RSVP by Feb. 18.
Events for March will start on the fifth of the month with an Apple Tree Grafting Workshop.
Attendees will learn how to graft apple tree varieties onto rootstocks. The cost is $20 for seven grafts, and extra grafts are available.
The 2 p.m. workshop will be held at the Division of Forestry.
Refreshments will be provided. Registration slips are available now and they must be returned by Feb. 28.
The guest speaker for the workshop will be Chris Ramsey, Extension Director for Sullivan County.
Throughout the month of March the office will offer Private Applicator Pesticide Re-Certification Courses.
The first course will be on March 9 at 10 a.m. They will continue throughout the month and into April, May and June.
Contact the office for more details and to RSVP for the available dates.
Home Gardening 101 will be the first event in April. The class will be from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the Division of Forestry on April 6.
Topics to be covered include hydroponic gardening, Bugs: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Cooking with Veggies and gardening for Monarch Butterflies.
Lunch will be provided and the class cost is $25.
April 16 will be Turf Grass Night for the Extension Office.
Participants will learn the ins and outs of turf grass management in Tennessee. The class fee is $15, and registration slips must be returned by April 9.
Dinner will be provided and the class will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All registration forms for the upcoming workshops and classes are available at the UT Extension Office in Newport.
For more information contact the office at 423-623-7531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.