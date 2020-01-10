Rex Harrison Ensley, age 61, of Philadelphia, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Garland and Della (Lesten) Ensley, brother Hubert Ensley, and nephews Hubert Ensley, Jr. and James Barnard.
He is survived by his daughter Sara Ensley of Kingston, brother Patrick (Dee) Ensley of Etowah, sisters Tessie (Ed) Martin and Marie (Tom) Barnard, all of Maryville, and Viva (Mike) Bacon of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating.
Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Stokely Family Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.