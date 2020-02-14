I remember a class I had in “Civics” back in the dark ages. I think I remember it as being in Mrs. Horton’s northeast corner third grade room on the first floor of the old building of Newport Grammar School. Let’s see, that would have been 1949 – 1950 and the President was Mr. Truman, who was either preparing or proceeding to renovate The White House from his temporary digs at Blair House.
I listened; I do not remember many specifics; but I knew that I liked Civics! I liked knowing a little about government “of the people, by the people and for the people”. Shucks, I even tried to figure out the Electoral College; in fact, I came pretty close to being asked to do a seminar for members of congress who can’t seem to “scope” that scene out.
Yeah, right! I’m there like the old preacher said about being asked to preach in a big preacher’s meeting: “They won’t even let me lead them in silent prayer”. (You’ll get that about midnight tonight).
Ok; you are going to have to put on your thinking caps again for this one, gang. This column is seemingly repeated every four years as the same results continue to be revealed in Jewish elections.
The Jewish people who were in their British-mandated and God-given homeland when they declared their national independence in 1948, held an election in which Zionists Chaim Weizman and David Ben Gurion were elected President and Prime Minister, respectively; and a full slate of “ministers” (“MK’s”) (representatives) was elected to the “Knesset” (Congress).
Our friends in Israel have gone through a number of heavy hitters as President, the latest of which is Mr. Reuven Rivlin who actually chooses the Prime Minister from the Knesset for him/her to form an effective government. I add that expression “/her” because of the beloved “grandmother in grey buns” and one of Israel’s favorite Jewish Prime Ministers: Ukrainian-born and American-educated Golda Mabovich, later Mrs. Morris Myerson, and still later Prime Minister Golda Meir.
The list of Prime Ministers include such notable names as Yitzhak (Isaac) Rabin, Menachem Begin, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ehud Barak.
Here’s what makes it so interesting.
The people – and yes, Arabs get the same voting privilege as Israeli – vote their ballots for – parties. Yes, parties – and there are at least nine political parties who received any votes at all in this last election.
Back in the “good ole days”, there were two predominant parties in Israel – liberal and conservative (in plain English verbiage); but now-a-days everyone can have their own party affiliation: unions, drivers, zealots, vegetable growers, grape stompers, and – well, you-name-your-cause-whatever.
There are 120 seats in the Congress (Knesset); and they are apportioned in accordance to the percentage of votes the various parties received. For instance, if a party receives 50% of the total votes, they get 60 (or 50%) seats in the Knesset. The “winning” party’s leader is “sort-of automatically” asked by the President to “form a coalition government” and get a majority of votes (at least 51% — or 61 seats) in the Knesset.
The election this last year (and into this year) has been a real roller coaster ride; with no one party gaining enough votes to do it alone; and having to collaborate (or collude is the word this year) with other parties to put together a majority form of government – and they haven’t been able to cooperate enough to get that done.
In the last election, the winning party was “Blue and White” (with 25.9% of the vote) followed closely behind by “Likud” (with 25.1% of the vote) — notice, no where near a majority by either one; but together – well, it could be done. President Rivlin asked Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and Benjamin Natanyahu (Likud) to work together to build a majority government; but they have not been able to do so.
And you thought our political system was confusing!
You thought our congressmen/women were all alone in their wheeling and dealing their way down the hallowed halls of that big building with the dome on top.
You thought our system was the only one with the smoke-filled back rooms where kings are set up and dethroned.
You can be certain God is watching these maneuverings too; and who is backing Israel and who is not: “I will bless him that blesses you and curse him that curses you” is what God declared – and that is still true today. Events in the Mid East all combine to convince any body who will look that Jesus Christ is coming soon! Better be ready!
Tom Mooty serves Newport’s West End Baptist Church as Senior Pastor and “Medicare Minister”. Contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or call him at 623-9056. When “Miss ‘Nita” passed away four years ago, she and Tom had been married almost 55 years with three children and six grand children.
