Cecilia Elizabeth Sasse, born September 21, 1939, of Strawberry Plains, departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecilia Gizienski, brother, Larry Gizenski.
She is survived by her brothers, Butch (Linda), Henry (Chris), Jimmy (Laura) Gizensk. Her son Ken Sasse (Stacy), her grandchildren, Katie, Tucker, Davin, Isaac, Bekah, Kaitlyn and Caleb, Andrew Rogers (Laura, Lydia), Kelsea Farrow (Tyler, Huntleigh).
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
