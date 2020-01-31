Judge says he’s sorry for ‘regular white man’ comment
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP)—A white Tennessee judge has apologized after saying in open court that he was “going to work like a regular white man” and not “a slave.”
The Tennessean reports that Judge Haywood Barry made the comment while scheduling a hearing for a black defendant.
Barry apologized Thursday for what he said, The Tennessean reported.
“I’m not working second shift,” Barry can be heard telling an attorney in an audio recording obtained by the newspaper. “I’m going to work like a regular white man, as they used to say. ... I’m not going to be a slave.”
The Wilson County general sessions judge told the Tennessean in a phone interview that he was frustrated with scheduling when he made the comment Tuesday.
“It was probably a very inappropriate statement. I’m sorry I made it. I’m ashamed of the fact that something like that would even come out of my brain,” Barry said.
The Tennessee code of judicial conduct prohibits judges from employing bias, prejudice or harassment based upon race. It was unclear whether Barry would be reprimanded by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, which handles complaints about judges, the newspaper reported.
Dunbar Cave State Park honored as top park in 2019
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)—The state’s Department of Environment and Conservation on Thursday announced that Dunbar Cave State Park has been selected as the 2019 Tennessee State Park of the Year.
The agency says Dunbar Cave State Park — which encompasses 144 acres — is the site of significant prehistoric Mississippian Native American cave art, as well as a prehistoric site for part of the Eastern Woodlands.
Over the last two years, staff has transformed Dunbar Cave State Park to redeveloping cave tours to be more engaging.
Research performed by park staffers resulted in new discoveries of Mississippian art and rare Cherokee written symbols that represent syllables.
“Dunbar Cave State Park represents some of the highest qualities of our state parks system,” said Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson. “It takes a lot to stand out among the work of our 56 state parks, and we are proud of the work that has been done at Dunbar Cave.”
The Park of the Year honor is determined by the parks and conservation directors.
Tennessee man pleads guilty during trial to bank robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)—A Tennessee man charged with robbing a federal credit union entered a guilty plea while his trial was still underway, prosecutors said.
Arnold Eden, 52, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before trial lawyers could finish offering proof that he robbed Hope Federal Credit Union in Memphis in July 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Thursday.
Prosecutors said a man identified later as Eden gave a teller a note saying he had a gun, had “nothing to lose,” and he wanted “two stacks of hundreds,” the teller said.
The teller complied and gave him $2,602 in cash. Eden was arrested after fingerprints taken from a glass door in the bank were tested and matched him.
Hope Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Eden faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing in May.
USDA invests $55M for broadband in Tennessee, Kentucky
DYER, TENN. (AP)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $55.3 million in four high-speed broadband projects that will benefit rural residents of Kentucky and Tennessee.
Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy announced the funding Wednesday in a statement, saying the projects are part of the first round of the agency’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.
The projects will create or improve broadband connectivity for more than 12,250 rural households and nearly 100 farms and businesses, the statement said.
One project benefits residents of both states. Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will use a $32 million loan to deploy a network in rural Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties in Kentucky, and in Dyer, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties in Tennessee.
Three other projects will benefit Kentucky. Duo County Telephone Cooperative Corporation Inc. will use an $18.7 million grant to deploy a network in rural Adair, Cumberland and Russell counties. The Ballard Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation will use a $2.4 million grant to deploy a network in rural McCracken County. The Thacker-Grigsby Telephone Company Inc. will use a $2.3 million grant to deploy a network in rural Breathitt County.
High-speed broadband internet is essential for businesses and families, LaVoy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.