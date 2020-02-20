Southside Baptist Church, 232 Southside Circle, is located in the Bryant Town area of Newport between Indian Hills and English Hills subdivisions.
Its establishment dates to 1970 when First Baptist Church of Newport adopted the project of founding their fourth mission church, following English Creek, Northport, and Riverview.
Roy Proffitt and Charlie Creasey co-chaired the project, which actually was the inspiration of the Adult II Men’s Sunday School Class at First Baptist. After much prayer, planning, and visitation, these men, affectionately called “The Dirty Dozen,” determined that such an effort was part of God’s purpose.
Composing this class were Frank Gorman, Sr., George Gregory, Don Meredith, Charlie Creasey, Roy Proffitt, Richard Williams, W. C. Vinson, Jr., Jim Masters, Charles S. Runnion, Jr., Claude Balch, Howard Gandy, and Bob Edwards.
The first Sunday School class of Southside Baptist Mission was held in the Jones Administration Building of Newport Housing Authority on January 4, 1970, with Leta Ratcliff, Frank Gorman, Sr., and Mary Vinson sharing the teaching duties.
W. C. Vinson, Jr. was Sunday School Superintendent.
As attendance grew, Mary Mims and Wiley Morgan began helping with Sunday School.
Meanwhile “The Dirty Dozen” located property and purchased a lot in English Hills for $3,500 in July of 1970 and presented it to First Baptist Church. Mrs. Horace Burnett aided the men in this purpose with a non-interest bearing loan, which they repaid in twenty-two months.
Soon afterwards, First Baptist Church purchased adjoining land in Indian Hills. Six years would pass before construction of the church began. During this time, more than 200 people would be touched by the ministry through Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and other special church activities.
Community Tectonics submitted architectural plans to First Baptist Church, and they were approved in February of 1976. Construction began within days. The total cost of the new structure was $129,974.
Ground was broken on May 6, 1973 in a symbolic ceremony of commitment to the project.
After actual construction began, work swiftly progressed, and church members celebrated the first service in their new building on December 12, 1976. A formal dedication service was held January 30, 1977.
Mrs. Connie (Marjorie) Overholt organized the WMU on October 26, 1983, and became its first director.
Of momentous importance in the church history is the date January 8, 1984, when the project graduated from Southside Baptist Mission to Southside Baptist Church. Members celebrated a note burning on September 25, 1985.
Through the years, the following pastors have ministered to the Southside congregation: Steve Ownby, Jimmy Myers, Mike Higgins (interim), Marshall Knight, Charles Lowery, Bob Hogan (interim), William Swafford (interim), John ‘Sonny’ Fultz, Dr. Charlie Boggan, and current pastor Dr. Don Smith.
Shirley Sisk chaired the Southside Baptist Church cookbook committee. Proceeds of this project go to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
At the church’s organizational service, worshipers ended the day with the choral benediction “Sweet, Sweet Spirit.” Today, nearly 50 years later, Southside Baptist Church members feel the same sweet, sweet spirit exists, and they warmly welcome all who will to join them in worship and fellowship.
