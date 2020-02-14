NEWPORT—Douglas Cherokee will distribute USDA Commodities on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the National Guard Armory, 7501 Armory Rd, Newport, TN.
Distribution hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
USDA Food Commodities are offered through Douglas Cherokee Cocke County’s Neighborhood Service Center and is funded under an agreement with the Department of Agriculture.
Eligibility is determined at the time of service and is only available to Cocke County residents.
Recipients must bring one of the following documents to the distribution:
• Food Stamp Card
• Proof of AFDC
• Proof of 2020 SSI
• Proof of residence in Public Housing
• Proof of current LIHEAP assistance
If an individual does not fit into a category above, they should bring proof of their household income.
Recipients must be low-income and fall under the 150 percent of the poverty income guidelines.
Recipients must bring their documentation with them each time USDA Commodities are distributed.
If an individual needs someone else to pick up commodities for him or her, a permission slip must be used.
This slip must be picked up in advance at the Cocke County Neighborhood Center office at 353 Driskill Circle, Newport.
No one shall be excluded from participation in or denied benefits based on the grounds of handicap, and /or disability, age, race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
For more information, please contact the Cocke County Neighborhood Center at 423-623-3066
