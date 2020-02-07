DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP)—A Florida company that contracts with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to run several youth treatment centers will be out by the end of the month.
TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates the Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge, which has been the site of at least 50 incidents requiring help from local police since 2016, according to an investigation by WBIR-TV. The company is ending operations at all four facilities by Feb. 29, according to a statement from Children’s Services. That includes three treatment facilities in Davidson County.
WBIR has documented dozens of calls for police help to Mountain View because of fights, vandalism, inmates on the roof, rioting and other violence. The problems began before TrueCore took over the facility in the summer of 2017 but have continued on their watch.
Children are referred to Mountain View for treatment after they have committed crimes, such as murder, as well as significantly lesser offenses.
A TrueCore spokesman didn’t respond to the station’s request for comment.
