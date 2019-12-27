MARYVILLE—Going up against one of East Tennessee’s best and the 2019 Class AA state runner-up, the Cosby Eagles had their hands full on Thursday afternoon at the Renasant Bank Classic in Maryville.
Fulton High School opened up the game on a 19-8 run and never looked back in taking a 65-49 win over Cosby. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak, dating back to November, for the Eagles.
Fulton (7-1) had four different players score in double figures, led by Edward Lacy’s 14 point night.
Cosby meanwhile had just four players crack the scoring column all together. Trey Johnson led all scorers with 17, while Jeremy Wise had 15 and Braden Shaffer added 11.
Riley Galler also had six points for the Eagles (9-3).
Fulton set the tone early on defense, holding the Eagles to just a pair of field goals in the game’s first eight minutes and then held a comfortable 38-24 lead at the break. Johnson scored 10 of his game-high 17 points before the halftime intermission.
Fulton led the game 53-34 after three quarters, before Cosby closed the final margin to 16 points at the end of the game.
Cosby’s boys were back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening against Unicoi County, a 68-64 loser to Powell on Thursday. That game was finished prior to press time.
Lady Eagles advance by forfeit: The Cosby Lady Eagles advanced to a Friday afternoon semifinal against host Maryville by forfeit.
Cosby was scheduled to play Anderson County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, however the Maryville Daily Times reported the game was cancelled after the Lady Mavericks cancelled following an automobile accident.
Cosby’s semifinal game was finished prior to press time on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.