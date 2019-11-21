Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Sandy Carter had high score on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. Fran Masters placed second. Chris Valentine and Gloria Selby tied for third place.
Community Center Bridge Club
Judy Carter placed first on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Community Center Bridge Club, followed by Chris Valentine in second. Rounding out the top four scores were Nancy Fox, third, and Wendy Sims, fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.