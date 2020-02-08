COCKE COUNTY—Thursday’s heavy rainfall lead to flooding throughout Cocke County. Dozens of roads were closed as they became impassable due to high water.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, Newport Police Department and Cocke County Emergency Management Agency spent the day monitoring the water levels across the county.
Residents of River Street voluntarily evacuated early Thursday afternoon, and many residents that live along Highway 73 had to leave their cars behind and walk to their homes.
Areas in the Cosby community saw extremely high waters along Cosby Creek.
Cove Hollow Road was inaccessible, because water completely covered the bridge just off Cosby Highway.
Triple Creek Campground was also inundated with water from swollen Cosby Creek.
See more flood photos from around the county on page 8A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.