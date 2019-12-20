Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Sandy Carter and Janet Porter tied for first place on Monday, December 16, in play at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. Fran Masters finished in second place.
Community Center Bridge Club
Gloria Selby notched a win on Wednesday, December 18, at the Community Center Bridge Club, with Bruce Sluder coming in second. Rounding out the top four scorers were Lou Strand, third, and Judy Carter, fourth.
