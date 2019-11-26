Mr. Kendrick A. Hayes

Mr. Kendrick Alexander Hayes age 17, of Newport, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Newport Medical Center.
He was of Baptist faith and was a student at Cocke County High School.
He was preceded in death by his father David Jarnagan; grandfather Douglas Farley and cousin August Kelley.
Survivors include his mother Ashley (Khristopher) Buckner of Newport; grandmothers Melessa Collins and Earlene Cutshaw; sisters Hailiegh Hux and Bella Hux; Additioal survivors include aunts, one uncle, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Clark Cemetery in Hartford.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy to help cover the final expense.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
