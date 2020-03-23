The Newport Plain Talk’s current, familiar face dates to September 1, 2016, the year in which Adams Publishing Group purchased the newspaper from the Jones family.
Adams Publishing Group (APG) is a family-owned community newspaper company. It was launched in late 2013 by Mark Adams with support from his family.
Mark Adams, CEO of APG, is also the quarterback for the company’s acquisition activities, while also serving on its board of directors. The APG board also consists of Mark’s father, APG’s Chairman Stephen Adams, his three brothers, and two long-time trusted colleagues and friends of the family.
Since its first acquisition in March 2014, APG has grown quickly, consisting now of 37 daily newspapers, 90 non-daily newspapers, and a number of other media-related businesses in 20 states and the District of Columbia. The company currently employs more than 2,400 Associates – APG’s preferred term for its employees.
Adams Publishing Group is driven to provide high quality products and services that make a positive difference in the lives of its constituents, which are, in prioritized order: its readers, its customers/advertisers, its communities, its Associates, and its shareholders/owners.
APG’s vision is to be a financially stable, high performing, merit-driven company that strives for excellence in everything it does, where “good” people want to be employed. “Good” is defined as those who are capable of, and engaged in, making the enterprise stronger and better every single day.
Jones Media was a wfamily-owned media company that featured several daily and non-daily community newspapers, tourism-related products and services and a digital marketing solutions agency.
All of those entities, including The Newport Plain Talk, were included in the purchase of the company by APG.
The Jones family had deep roots in Newport, with five generations coming from the area.
When the family began publishing the Plain Talk, in 1960, it was printed twice a week—on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Among the first acts was to hire Arthur Petrey, who then edited the Elizabethton Star, as general manager for the Plain Talk. The newspaper office was located in the building, which is now occupied by Newport Printing & Office Supply.
Petrey’s goals went to the heart of creating a successful newspaper: to improve the technology used to create the paper. Improve its news coverage, and to increase the circulation of the Plain Talk.
In 1965, the Plain Talk office was moved to its present location at 145 East Broadway and a state-of-the-art Goss Community offset press was installed. This was the first of many major improvements in technology, which made the local newspaper more advanced than similar newspapers in the region, most of which were still using hot-lead-type and flatbed presses.
The addition of the Goss press allowed the Plain Talk to print more pages than other newspapers, as many as 16 pages in a section.
In the early 1970’s, Petrey was named co-publisher of The Newport Plain Talk. The publication schedule changed from twice each week to three times—on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
During the 1970s, the Plain Talk competed with The Cocke County Banner, which was consolidated with the Plain Talk in 1978.
The newspaper and the community have a close relationship. Both profit from and help each other. The paper promotes the area and helps bring business and progress, and that helps businesses thrive.
In turn, the community support for the newspaper helps it to maintain its vital position in the community so it remains a strong voice.
The Plain Talk has a vision of a better quality of life in Cocke County. It is an obligation to help achieve a better lifestyle for the people of the community.
An important part of this is the public service function of the newspaper.
An early example concerned the old bridge over the Pigeon River on Highway 321, Greeneville Highway. It was once old and narrow, with a wood bed topped with asphalt. It was a hazardous span.
The Plain Talk was instrumental in publicizing the need for a new bridge and leading a campaign to have one built.
The Plain Talk and the community worked hard to convince the State of Tennessee to replace the bridge. The existing Dr. Fred Valentine Bridge across the French Broad River was the result.
The paper’s goal is still to improve the quality of life in the community through a pact with the reader and citizens who advise us of worthy causes.
The Plain Talk helps by publicizing and supporting community agencies and organizations such as the Newport Rescue Squad, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, United Way, Kiwanis, Lions, the Newport Business Women’s Club, Ruritan, volunteer fire departments, and local churches and schools.
One of the policies that the Plain Talk has always followed is to report all the local news, report it accurately, and in a timely fashion. This philosophy continues.
The obvious success of the Plain Talk is due to the out-swelling of support from a community that agrees with and supports our goals.
The Plain Talk is a business, and to be able to accomplish anything, it has to be strong as a business. It has to continue to improve its technology and people, and to improve the paper.
As evidence of its quality, the Plain Talk has received dozens of University of Tennessee/Tennessee Press Association awards since 1960 in areas such as public service, editorial content, design, photography, advertising, education, business coverage and local features.
In 1984, the paper began using Apple Macintosh computers. They were used for the writing and editing of stories, and signaled rapid changes in the newspaper industry.
Computer technology brought a revolution to how the paper was produced.
Laser writer printers were introduced at the Plain Talk in the late 1980s. This small $5,000 unit replaced a $50,000 large mechanical photo film typesetter and was faster and more reliable.
Software became available later to allow layout and design of the paper to be done on the computer, which replaced having to print “hard copy” of articles and ads, then cutting and pasting them on a page and photographing the page, beginning the process of making printing plates.
The industry is changing rapidly with better software, faster computers, and higher image resolutions.
These changes have allowed for more creative thinking, unhindered by outmoded technology. It lets people flex their minds and abilities.
Throughout the newspaper office, computers and software connected through a network of high-speed cables have improved the flow of information and improved the product.
The first color front page of The Newport Plain Talk was printed on January 5, 1998.
Color presses have allowed the use of color photographs and color advertisements and page design.
As ink can be thought of as the blood of newspaper, photography is its eyes. The use of photography in the newspaper business has been crucial.
Photos are an integral part to the customer enjoying the paper at all levels.
Technology is again changing with the introduction of better digital cameras.
In April 1999—to meet the public’s demand for more news—the Plain Talk began a five-day printing schedule and added a Sunday edition.
The paper changed from publishing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to publishing Tuesday through Friday and on Sunday morning.
By increasing its publication schedule, the local newspaper was able to offer more news and information in a timely manner and better serve its customers and advertisers.
In 2008 the paper went to the triweekly format that we still use today, publishing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday/Sunday.
The Sunday edition has become the most popular and flagship edition.
The sports section has also expanded coverage of local sports and added state and national coverage.
The Plain Talk websites is updated daily with local stories, features, sports coverage and community columns.
The Plain Talk’s goal is to respond quicker to needs and to demands for information, marketing and promotion.
We hope that the community will continue to support The Newport Plain Talk for many years to come.
