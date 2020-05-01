Sierra Brooke Hicks and Montgomery Webb are The Newport Plain Talk’s May 2020 Calendar Girls. Sierra represents Cocke County High School, while Montgomery represents Cosby High School. The Lily of the Valley is the flower of the month, and Emerald is the birthstone. Sierra is sponsored by Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District, and Montgomery is sponsored by Best Western.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.