Bailey arrest: Matthew Phillip Bailey, 26, Allen Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Friday, Jan. 24. Deputy Wes Keys arrested Bailey at his residence without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Masterson arrest: Pamela Masterson, 37, Champagne Road, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for a number of charges including possession of schedule II on Sunday, Jan. 26. Sgt. Max Laughter said he conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle that had a headlight out on Cosby Highway. Upon stopping the vehicle, he came in contact with Masterson, and learned she did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. She was arrested without incident. Upon inventory of the vehicle, Sgt. Laughter found a black pouch that contained six needles and baggies that had methamphetamine inside. Masterson was charged with possession of schedule II, violation of light law, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
