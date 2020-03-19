Victims’ Rights Ceremony
The National Crime Victims’ Rights Ceremony will be held Wednesday, April 22, at 11 a.m. on the Cocke County Courthouse lawn. The commemorative ceremony will honor and remember all people whose lives have been touched by violent crime. Please bring photos; a table will reserved for the photos to honor all victims. For more information, call Kim Hudson, Victim-Witness Coordinator (423-623-1285).
MEDIC mobile
The MEDIC mobile will be at PriceLess Foods, 208 West Broadway, Newport, on Thursday, March 19, from noon until 6 p.m. All donors will receive a pair of limited edition March Madness socks and $5 off any purchase at Salsarita’s. All donors will be entered to win a home entertainment system which includes a 55-inch television and a sound bar.
Cocke County Education Foundation
The annual Cocke County Education Foundation Celebrate Our Success banquet planned for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled.
Spring Bazaar at CCHS
The Spring Bazaar planned at CCHS on Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled.
Cocke County Shrine Club: The annual Cocke County Shrine Club’s paper sale/dinner/auction will be Friday, April 24, at West End Baptist Church, 116 West End St., Newport, at 6 p.m. Proceeds go to provide transportation and hospital care for children in East TN, regardless of their ability to pay. All are invited.
Grassy Fork annual Bluegrass Jam
The 10th annual Grassy Fork School Bluegrass Jam is set for Saturday, May 2, starting at 11 a.m. at Grassy Fork Elementary School, 4120 Big Creek Rd., Hartford, TN. Featured musicians will include Brookfield Drive, Mitch & Rita Fine, The Grassy Kids, Former Grassy Kids, Grassy Fork Cloggers, and Del Rio Kids. More bands will be announced later. Visit the country store for homemade jams, t-shirts, and other items. There will be face painting and temporary tattoos. The menu this year includes a choice of BBQ, hamburger, or two hot dogs, with potato salad, slaw, baked beans, and drink. Cost is $8 for whole meal; $3.50 for just BBQ or hamburger; $1.50 for hot dogs; and $2.50 for nachos/cheese. No alcoholic beverages or coolers. Bring a chair or blanket. In case of rain, event will be moved into gym. For more information, call 423-487-5835.
St. James fundraiser
The fundraising dinner hosted by the St. James Community Center for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed. A new date will be published when rescheduled.
Douglas Cherokee seeking children for Head Start
Children for the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority Head Start programs in Cocke County are being sought. Head Start serves children who are or who will be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 15, 2020, and who meet certain eligibility requirements set by federal guidelines. Head Start began in 1965 and is currently operated by the Department of Health and Human Services as a program for preschoolers. The program is also interested in the recruitment of children with disabilities or other health impairments that require special education and/or related services. For more information or to enter a child, call 423-623-3287 or 423-623-2516.
Kiwanis Club fundraiser
The Newport Kiwanis Club’s hosting Gerry Izzy, on Thursday, March 26, and the annual pancake breakfast, set for April 4, have been postponed.
Empower Cocke County
The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature, plus free children’s books and stuffed animals for any children. The store is open Thursday—Saturday from 10-3.
LIHEAP applications being accepted
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes
New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Free meals for senior citizens
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Child/Adult Care Food Program
Telamon Corporation TN Head Start Program’s Bybee Center, 144 Bybee Road, Newport, and 3-D Day Care, 211 Carson Springs Rd., Newport, participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children/adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability based on USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines effective July 1, 2019 th
