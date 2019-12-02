Here we are stuffed full of turkey, ham, and all the fixings, but what to do with all the leftovers? Hopefully they’ve been kept in the fridge waiting for the perfect recipe on how to “recycle” them. Take heart, friends, because I’m here to save the day with some recipes that you might not have thought about.
Today I’m sharing with you recipes for Thanksgiving Leftover Pop Tarts, Leftover Turkey Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette, Turkey and Wild Rice Soup, and Deep-Fried Loaded Mashed Potato Bites. Don’t all of those sound delicious? So get those fridges cleaned out, and enjoy what’s left of your wonderful Thanksgiving dinner. ENJOY!!
Thanksgiving Leftover Pop Tarts:
3 cups flour, gluten free
1 TBSP granulated sugar
1-1/2 sticks butter, cubed and cold
1/4 cup shortening, cold
1/2 cup ice cold water
Cranberry sauce
Mashed potatoes
Dressing/stuffing
Turkey
Gravy
1 large egg
1 tsp water
Pour the flour, sugar, cold butter and shortening into the bowl of a food processor.
Pulse it about 12 — 15 times, or until the butter is pea-sized and the dough is crumbly.
Slowly add in the ice-cold water, pulsing the food processor until the dough pulls from the sides and forms a large bowl.
- Be careful not to over mix.
Roll the dough into a large rectangle, approximately 28” by 12”.
Cut off the excess edges using a pizza cutter.
Cut the dough into 8 rectangles, about 7” by 5”.
Roll out the excess scraps into a smaller rectangle about 14” x 10”.
Cut the smaller rectangle into 4 more rectangles.
You should have a total of 12 rectangles.
Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Cover and chill in the refrigerator f an hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Remove chilled rectangles along with the Thanksgiving leftovers.
Spoon 1 TBSP of cranberry sauce onto each rectangle.
Layer on 1 TBSP of mashed potatoes, stuffing, and small bits of turkey (or ham)
Cover the tart with another rectangle of dough.
Pinch the edges together to seal.
Repeat this step until you have 6 pop tarts.
Use a fork to make lines along the edges to make a clean edge.
Place the pop tarts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Use a toothpick to poke several holes in each pop tart to let the air our.
Beat together 1 egg and 1 tsp water in a small bowl.
Apply this egg wash on each tart.
Bake at 350 for 23 — 30 minutes until golden brown.
When the tarts are done baking, drizzle them with leftover gravy that has been reheated.
Serve while warm
Leftover Turkey Salad with Cranberry
Vinaigrette:
For the cranberry vinaigrette:
1/3 cup olive oil
3 TBSP red wine vinegar
1 TBSP balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup cranberry sauce
1 TBSP Dijon mustard
1 small clove garlic
1/2 tsp sea salt
1/4 tsp pepper
optional -2t TBSP water to loosen
Prepare the vinaigrette by combining the olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, cranberry sauce, dijon mustard, garlic clove, sea salt, pepper in a blender, and blend until very smooth. If you prefer a thinner dressing, add 1 — 2 TBSP water.
For the candied pecans: 1/4 cup pecans
3 TBSP pure maple syrup
To make the pecans, heat a pan over medium heat and add the pecans and syrup.
Stir this mixture fairly constantly. The syrup will begin to crystalize and coat the pecans in about 5 — 8 minutes, making a sugary coating.
When crystalized, remove from heat and allow to cool, and then chop.
For the salad: 6 oz diced turkey
4 cups baby spinach
3 oz crumbled goat or feta cheese
1 diced avocado
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
Make a bed of baby spinach.
Top with turkey, cheese, diced avocado, candied pecans, and a few pomegranate seeds
Drizzle with cranberry vinaigrette.
Turkey and Wild
Rice Soup:
6 cups chicken, vegetable or turkey broth
1 bay leaf, 2 sprigs fresh herbs such as thyme, rosemary, 1 quartered onion
2 celery stalks, sliced
2 large carrot, sliced into coins
4-5 peppercorns
1 TBSP apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp of salt
1 cup uncooked long grain wild rice
2 cups leftover turkey, shredded
Combine broth and fresh herbs in a large pot.
Simmer at least one hour.
Strain the solids and discard.
This is the broth for the soup.
Sauté garlic , onion, celery, and carrot in 1 TBSP oil in a large pot.
Add 1 cup shredded turkey, wild rice, broth thyme, salt and pepper.
Cover and simmer until the rice is fluffy, about 45 minutes.for a creamier soup, add 3/4
- cup plain yogurt.
Remove 1/3 cup of broth and let cool slightly. Stir into the yogurt.
Pour yogurt mixture into the soup, slowly while stirring.
Serve immediately.
Deep Fried Mashed Potato Bites:
3 cups leftover mashed potatoes (or mashed potatoes made ahead of time)
1-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup chopped green onions
3/4 cup bacon crumbles
8 oz Colby Jack cheese cut into 1/2” cubes
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup panko style bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Oil for frying
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and bacon.
Use an ice cream scoop to form 1” balls.
Roll with hands to create the ball shape.
Push 1 Colby Jack cheese cube into the center of each ball.
Reroll the mash potato mixture around until it is round again.
Place balls on a plate and place in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
In a shallow bowl, place the egg.
In another shallow bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper.
Dip each ball in the egg mixture.
Shake off excess egg and roll in bread crumb mixture.
Cover each ball thoroughly with the bread crumbs.
Set back on the plate and set aside.
Heat a large pot or Dutch oven with 2 — 3” of oil to 375 degrees.
Carefully drop the balls 3 — 4 at a time into the hot oil allowing them to be fully submerged.
Use a slotted spoon to lightly stir to make sure they don’t stick to the pot.
Fry each for 2 — 3 minutes until fully browned and crispy.
Use the slotted spoon to remove, and drain on a paper towel.
Serve while hot and crispy.
