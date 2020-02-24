NEWPORT—Officers were dispatched to Marathon gas station, located on West Broadway Street, concerning active shoplifters on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with an employee and manager, who said Norman Collingsworth, 64, Strawberry Plains, and Crystal Collingsworth, 47, Fox and Hound Way, were inside the store. Reports say that both individuals had active warrants.
According to the report, the pair were wanted after they stole a bag of Cheetos and a candy bar on February 12. Both were detained without incident.
Ptl. Weber said while speaking with the manager, she informed officers that Mr. Collingsworth disposed of a pill bottle in the trashcan.
The pill bottle was recovered and it contained narcotics identified as Oxycodone that were not prescribed to Collingsworth.
Collingsworth was charged with possession of schedule II and theft of property. Mrs. Collingsworth was served with an active warrant for theft of property as well. In addition, officers learned Mr. Collingsworth son, Timothy Collingsworth, 39, also had an active warrant for theft.
Timothy Collingsworth was later arrested at a residence on Dykes Street.
