Madyson Stuart and Halle Hommel are The Newport Plain Talk’s January 2020 Calendar Girls. Madyson represents Cosby High School, while Halle represents Cocke County High School. Violet and Primrose are the flowers of the month, and Amethyst is the birthstone. Madyson is sponsored by Jefferson-Cocke County Gas Utility District, and Halle is sponsored by Hommel Construction Co. and Hommel Concrete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.