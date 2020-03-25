NEWPORT—For the safety of Newport Federal Bank’s customers and staff, the decision has been made to temporarily close the lobby (Main and Cosby Branch) effective today, Thursday, March 26.
To accommodate customers, Newport Federal Bank will be opening drive thru lanes at 8 a.m.
Until further notice the Bank’s drive thru hours are:
• 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — Main and Cosby Branch
• 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Wednesday — Cosby Branch
• 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Saturday — Main Branch
The Downtown Branch of Newport Federal Bank, located at 263 East Broadway, will be temporarily closed during this time.
In the event that you need to speak to a Lender or a CSR, please call 423-623-6088 to make an appointment.
Special Hours:
Wednesday, April 1 only, the Main Office drive thru will be open to assist customers.
