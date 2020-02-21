Mrs. Sandra Diane Northern Jenkins, age 67, of Newport, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Jenkins and parents Bill Samples and Elizabeth Carolyn Northern.
Survivors include her sons Robert Jenkins and Mark Jenkins both of Newport; grandchildren Angelina Elizabeth Renee‘ Jenkins of Chattanooga; sister Sheila (Jimmy) Owens and brother Allen (Lorene) Northern all of Newport. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
