Anthony Agrillo, age 96, of Bybee, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He was a veteran of World War II, having proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Corps on Aug. 25, 1942. He was honorably discharged from service on Nov. 15, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia Agrillo, parents James and Mary Agrillo, son Larry Shaver, and all of his siblings.
He is survived by his nephew and caregiver Robert (Frances) Bible, special niece Marie Woerner, and grandchildren Lisa Shaver Simmons and Larry Shaver.
In consideration of the health and well-being of family and friends, the graveside service will be held privately on Friday in Union Cemetery.
Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Anthony Agrillo.
