NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after police reports say he beat a small dog to death at a Sulphur Springs Road residence last week.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Shawn Casey Walker, 23.
Last week, Lt. Ricky Holt reported Walker was seen via video surveillance picking up a small dog and striking it in the head and body.
According to the report, the dog was seen frantically attempting to get away from Walker, but he would not allow it, and continued to strike the dog “harder and faster.”
The beating lasted nearly an hour before Walker left the dog in the living room.
Walker then returned to inform his aunt, who was asleep during the assault, the dog had died.
