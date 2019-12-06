John Schmidt, Jr. died peacefully at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville on December 3rd, 2019.
He was predeceased by his father John Schmidt Sr. and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his loving wife Gloria Schmidt of 14 Years, mother Bonnie Schmidt, brothers Donald (Kitty), Ronald (Elaine) and Butch Schmidt; sisters Bonnie (Joe) Sheridan, Linda Smith; children Jennifer Kfoury, David (Sue) Schmidt, Nickolas, Rachel, and Jon and 15 grandchildren.
John loved riding his Harley through the mountain roads and traveling with his wife Gloria.
He loved his dogs Oliver, and Baby.
John loved everything from the outdoors including, Fishing, Hunting , Camping, and Hiking.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was loved by many and cared deeply about his family.
John will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by East TN Mortuary Service.
