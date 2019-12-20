Failure to appear: Steven A. Goehl, 32, Jefferson City, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Deputy Blake Cupp served Goehl the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Dale E. Helms, 38, Highway 160, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Helms at a residence on Woodson Road without incident.
Probation violation: Joshua T. Buckner, 30, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Deputy Jessica Butler arrested Buckner without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
