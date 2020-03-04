Carra Lee Pozar, age 93 of Wooster, peacefully entered into rest, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Smithville-Western Care Center in Wooster, Ohio.
She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 13, 1927 in Newport, Tenn. to Pless, Sr. and Eunice (Gilliland) Barnes.
Carra married Joseph Pozar, Jr. on March 8, 1952 in Cleveland.
He entered into rest on September 21, 1997.
She moved from Medina to Wayne County in 1973 and was a member of the Wooster Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time in the outdoors along with farming throughout her life.
She mostly loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Carra is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lynn (Phillip) Crosby of Burbank; a granddaughter, Vicki Lynn; 4 great-grandchildren, Christian, Joseph, Stacey and Anakin and a niece, Karen (David) Meyers of Medina.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Artis Barnes, Pless Barnes, Jr. and Ben Barnes.
Services will be Thursday, 1 p.m. at Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster with Chaplain Darcy Miller officiating followed by interment at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wooster.
Visitation will be one hour (12:00 — 1:00 p.m.) prior to services at the funeral home.
The family wishes to convey a special thank you to the staff of both Life Care Hospice and Smithville-Western Care Center for their special care and concern during her stay.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com.
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.