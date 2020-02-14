Senate committees worked at “full steam” this week as state senators examined the budgets of 16 agencies and departments of state government and approved a number of important bills.
The budget hearings, which will continue through March 11th, are part of the process of reviewing how taxpayer dollars are spent to determine if the money is being used efficiently and effectively to meet the state’s goals. They also provide lawmakers with an opportunity to talk with state officials about a wide variety of important state issues.
Integrity of Tennessee Election remains top priority of state’s election officials
Voter security and the integrity of Tennessee’s election process continues to be a high priority for state election officials according to Secretary of State Tre Hargett who presented his department’s budget to the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee this week.
Hargett, whose office oversees elections, told lawmakers they are focusing on both cybersecurity and physical security, taking numerous steps to ensure fair and accurate elections.
This includes conducting tabletop exercises on both the state and local level, issuing $25,000 in election security grants to counties in the state, and conducting training to prepare local election officials for potential ransomware attacks or other cyber threats.
Tabletop exercises are role-playing simulations that provide participants with tips, tools, and training to fortify their election systems against cyber-attacks and information operations.
Hargett said Tennessee Election Coordinator Mark Goins is poised not only to ensure the integrity of elections inside the state, but serves on a national council for critical infrastructure to protect voting security nationwide.
“That’s a great source of pride for us, but also a great opportunity for us to have access to information for us to protect the infrastructure of our elections in Tennessee,” Hargett said.
“We just recently returned from Washington, D.C. where we participated in a tabletop exercise with other secretaries (of state) and election officials from around the country to make sure we’re prepared for anything that could happen.” The statement came a day ahead of the start of early voting for Tennessee’s March 3rd Presidential Preference Primary which began on Wednesday.
Legislation helps rural health clinics recruit doctors
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee approved legislation this week allowing rural health clinics to employ a physician. Current law prevents corporations from employing doctors due to a ban on the corporate practice of medicine with certain exceptions for hospitals, nursing homes, and federally qualified health centers. Senate Bill 1955, sponsored by Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson), will help recruit doctors to work in Tennessee’s rural health clinics and in economically distressed communities.
Senate Judiciary Committee approves legislation to clarify and strengthen Safe at Home Program
On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) to clarify and strengthen the state’s Safe at Home Law. The law implemented a program housed in the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office to help victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, or any sexual offense by protecting the confidentiality of their address.
Senate Bill 1980 provides changes to make the program more efficient. Approximately 124 participants are participating in the new program from 30 different Tennessee counties. More information about the Safe at Home program can be found at sos.tn.gov/safeathome.
Thank you for reading this week's edition.
