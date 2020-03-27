COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sanitation Department is temporarily suspending the collection of furniture and mattresses at all convenience centers.
“This is being done to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus. Please hold on to them and we will start collecting those again as soon as possible,” said Chandler Hembree, Sanitation Department Superintendent.
The Cocke County Sanitation Department also asks that all cardboard recycling be held at this time. It is picked up by inmate labor and Keep Cocke County Beautiful and they are not doing pickups at this time so please do not drop it off at the collection sites.
“At this time, we also ask that there be no loitering at the convenience center sites. Please drop off your household trash and exit the site.
We hope to go back to business as usual as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
