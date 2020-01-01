GREENEVILLE—The first contest of Championship Day at the Ladies Classic was a dandy, with Archer (Ga.) going into overtime before taking a 47-41 win over Cocke County in the consolation bracket.
The Lady Red forced the game into overtime despite being held scoreless in the third quarter and making only 1-of-17 field goals over a portion of the second half. They knotted the game at 35-35 with 56 seconds to go on a free throw by Paige Neithammer, and neither team could score again in regulation.
Archer got the upper hand in overtime as Taniya McGowan hit two field goals and four free throws. Her two foul shots with 2:04 left put Archer ahead for keeps at 40-38.
McGowan scored 18 points to lead Archer. Cazia Nelson had nine. Maya Jackson had 15 rebounds before fouling out in the final period.
Cocke County got 13 points from Sydney Clevenger and nine from Camryn Halcomb.
ARCHER (47): Bryant 2-5 2-2 6, Nelson 3-11 2-2 9, Taniya McGowan 6-13 6-10 18, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 2-9 1-2 5, Zimmerman 1-5 0-0 3, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-46 15-20 47.
COCKE COUNTY (41): Sydney Clevenger 4-15 4-4 13, Gregg 1-3 2-3 4, Cofield 2-5 3-4 8, Halcomb 2-12 5-6 9, Baxter 1-6 1-2 3, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0, Neithammer 0-0 4-8 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10-41 19-27 41.
