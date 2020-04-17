It’s been awhile since I’ve written about our grandson Connor Dash O’Neil.
Up until mid-March he was busy running Drayton Hall Elementary School in Charleston, South Carolina with a little bit of help from his teachers Mrs. Eckert and Mr. Holt.
But then his school, like thousands of others, closed its doors because of the dreaded Corona virus and he’s been sheltering at home with him mom and Kay-Kay.
Just before his world changed dramatically, Connor sent his friend Flat Stanley to Tennessee to spend a few days in the mountains.
Flat Stanley is a one-dimensional little fellow who’s been around for several years. You see, somewhere along the way a very smart teacher talked Flat Stanley into becoming part of a delightful geography lesson. Students take Flat Stanley home with them for a certain amount of time. He then accompanies them to various places and has his picture taken as proof of his visits. The pictures are then sent back to the classroom with details of the journeys. Teachers next document Flat Stanley’s travels using a large map which helps their charges learn about cities, towns, and states.
Connor comes from a family of gypsies. When everyone is healthy and we have a little money, we wander all over the world, so it came as no surprise that Connor’s Flat Stanley wanted to come to Tennessee.
He arrived in early March and for several days accompanied me all over town. He’s like Connor in that he never met a camera he didn’t like so we have pictures of Flat Stanley at the Newport Police Department with Chief Maurice Shults, Steve Hudson, and Travis Gorrell, at the Newport Fire Department with Toren Hedgepath, and at Kyker’s Service Station with Bart Kyker.
We dropped in at Manes Funeral Home for a visit with our neighbors Chris and Conchita Austin, he flirted with the waitresses at The Woodshed and Cracker Barrel, and he went with me to get my allergy shots where he met Lindsey Henderson, FNP.
Everything went exceedingly well until we went to play bridge.
On our way, we stopped by the Chamber of Commerce office where Lynn Ramsey gave him a warm welcome.
Upstairs as the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club prepared to get underway, Flat Stanley completed a foursome at a table with Nancy Fox, Christine Lovelace, and Eldon Mitchell. Flat Stanley held pretty decent cards and acquitted himself quite well.
After bridge, with the exception of a very brief stop here at the office, I went on home. Later that evening, I missed Flat Stanley and after searching for a few minutes, I decided he must have decided to spend the night at the Newport Plain Talk office.
The next morning, however, a thorough and increasingly frantic search at the office failed to turn up Flat Stanley. “Oh, my gosh!” I thought. “I must have left him at bridge,” so off to the Community Center I rushed.
With the help of the center’s office staff, I searched high and low, but again, no Flat Stanley. Kay turned our house upside down (and chided me for my carelessness!), I went through my car with a fine tooth comb, and everyone at the newspaper office looked and looked.
And then I remembered!
When we finish at bridge, I usually go around and gather up all the scraps of paper and toss them in the trash. I recalled having quite a bit of paper on the previous day, so back to the Community Center I went with plans to sort through their trash.
Alas! The trash has been collected first thing that morning. Flat Stanley, no doubt, had been recycled!
How in the world was I going to explain to a five-year-old that his “D” had thrown away his little friend who was probably in the local landfill?
Thank goodness for today’s technology and for young people who understand how it works!
After I came back to the office and shared my tale of woe, Penny Webb assured me, “Not to worry!” She then took one of Flat Stanley’s pictures (the one with Lynn Ramsey) and soon photo-shopped Flat Stanley’s twin. With the exception of the tips of Lynn’s fingers showing in the lower right hand corner, no one is the wiser.
Flat Stanley II really got excited when he accompanied me to the 2020 Legislative Breakfast at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center where he shook hands with Congressman Phil Roe.
Rep. Roe’s right-hand man Bill Darden suggested Flat Stanley accompany them back to Washington, DC for a photo op on the steps of the nation’s capitol. Wow! Of course, we said yes and sent Flat Stanley on his way.
So Flat Stanley II is now in Washington where, no doubt, he has been an eyewitness world reeling events concerning the current COVID-10 pandemic.
Flat Stanley II’s departure for Washington left us in need of Flat Stanley III. Thank goodness the triplet Stanley arrived in time for us to attend the fabulous production of the musical Mary Poppins at Jefferson County High School where he met the cast, including Libbye Strange’s talented granddaughter. Of course, pictures were taken.
Currently Flat Stanley III is sheltering with “D” here in Tennessee, while Connor, Amber, and Kay-Kay explore the joys of homeschooling in Charleston. (That will be the topic of another column.)
To say that Flat Stanley’s Tennessee visit has been exciting and interesting would be an understatement. It certainly will be the topic at many family gatherings in the years to come.
And for now, the demise of Flat Stanley I and the circumstances surrounding his death will be our little secret.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.