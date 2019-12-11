COSBY—The Cosby High Eagles top the visiting Elizabethton Cyclones thanks to an electrifying fourth-quarter performance on Tuesday.
A low-scoring first half of only 19 points created a deficit for the Eagles to climb back from, but the mission was accomplished in the second half. Cosby outscored the Cyclones 19-2 in the final eight minutes to complete the comeback with a 52-43 victory.
“I can’t say enough about the resilience my players showed in the second half,” Cosby first-year coach Kurt Brooks said. “Elizabethton is a great team, short-handed or not. The coaching is excellent. Anytime we can get a comeback win against a great team, it shows a lot about this team. We are going to enjoy this win, but we still have to improve after that first half.”
Cosby’s (5-2) fourth quarter was led by Braden Shaffer and Trey Johnson who combined for 15 points to completely shock Elizabethton (1-3).
The duo ended with a combined 33 points as Johnson capped a game-high 22, and Shaffer added in nine—all coming in the fourth quarter.
Jeremy Wise finished with 10 points behind Johnson, but it was Shaffer’s scoring in the fourth that got it done for the Eagles. After going scoreless in the first three quarters, he managed to find his shot and lead his team in a comeback in the fourth quarter.
“We tell Braden to never stop shooting because he’s a shooter,” Brooks said. “He has struggled shooting lately, but he still plays a good brand of basketball. He is actively getting us open looks and playing great defense. He was our engine there in that fourth quarter.”
The eight-point deficit entering the final eight minutes was wiped away with roughly three minutes remaining. Once the Eagles stole the lead away, they kept it secured.
It was a climb to get back on top, though, after a slow first half.
The two started the game in a low-scoring affair with Cosby only leading the Cyclones 4-2 midway through the first quarter. Elizabethton eventually picked up its scoring with a 13-4 run to end the opening quarter.
The Cyclones led Cosby 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
“Elizabethton was a little short-handed,” Brooks said. “My team saw that and I don’t want to say that had any effect of why we started the way we did, but I can’t say it didn’t. We saw it wasn’t the same Elizabethton team we are used to seeing, and I think we started lightly.”
The Eagles struggled to grasp a trend of scoring in the second quarter as well. Elizabethton took advantage of it by outscoring Cosby 8-2 in a five-minute stretch.
Elizabethton managed to stay ahead the whole quarter by matching just about every point Cosby put up. The Cyclones barely outscored the Eagles in the second to climb to a 30-19 advantage.
“We struggled to keep Elizabethton out of the lane in the first half,” Brooks said. “We weren’t nearly as aggressive in the first half as we were in the second half. I think that was the biggest difference between the halves.”
Cosby opened up to a better half to start the third quarter on a 9-2 run to force Elizabethton to call a timeout. Johnson accounted for seven of Cosby’s nine points on the run which included the Eagles’ first triple.
The Eagles continued to threaten the Cyclones lead by cutting it to 36-33 after Johnson hit another 3-pointer.
Unfortunately for Cosby, it could never steal the advantage as Elizabethton remained on top to head in the final quarter 41-33.
The lead was cut to just two after the Eagles began the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, forcing a timeout by Elizabethton.
“I wanted to see some heart from my guys,” Brooks said. “That was it. That’s all I told them and that’s what they gave me. We opened up in full-court, man defense and that changed the tempo for us.”
Cosby finally stole the lead, again, after Shaffer knocked down a triple and a couple of shots at the charity stripe.
And once they gained the lead, the Eagles never looked back. Cosby finished with a 13-0 run to close the game out and earn its victory.
Cosby will look to extend its winning streak to five when they host Jellico in District 2-A play on Friday night.
