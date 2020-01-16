Kathryn Carr, age 86, of Newport, departed this life on Monday Jan 13, 2020, at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a long-time dedicated member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Usher Board until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Harold and Airleen Linder Carr; sons Jerry Carr, Randy Carr, Benedict Dykeman Carr, and Rodney Thomas; brother John Harold Carr, Jr.; and sister Mildred McCravy.
She is survived by her children Ben (Sherry) Carr, Patrick Carr, Janella Carr, Betty Campbell, and Melanie Carr, sister Betty Goodrum, twelve grandchildren, including four special grandchildren whom she reared as her own: Jerome Carr, Michael Massengill, Dexter Carr, and William Carr, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, four nieces, one special nephew Edward McCravy, and other family members and friends, including special friend Delores Robinson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with burial following in the Carr Family Cemetery. Rev. Jessie L. Jones, Jr. will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 p.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral services at the church.
Family and friends may sign online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
