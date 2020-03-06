Late winter brisk and windy pre-spring days feature yellow daffodils and white tree blossoms appearing about our hometown still drying out after heavy rains last week and milder weather on the way.
The news in early March 1975 in the Newport Plain Talk was dominated by the Seven Peaks Theme Park development plans. Developers met with the Newport Industrial Bond Commission chaired by Clyde Driskill, Jr. He was also just appointed to the Newport Planning Commission, as was James Burnett.
Newport Hardware Store had new owners when Herman Byrne and wife, Ruth, took over. They left Marietta top to live and work in Newport. I also saw ads for other businesses active then but not now: Emery 5-10-25 Cent Store at 619 East Broadway managed by Paul Bowles; Lillard Cleaners at 121 N. Broadway; Helm Lumber Company at 705 Church Street; and Overholt Hardware featuring AC spark plugs for 59 cents and Farm oil filters $1.99.
On March 3 the Plain Talk featured a photo of Elaine Wester, owner of Newport’s newest business, Elaine’s Bridal Fashions. Mayor Fred M. Valentine handled the ribbon cutting. Dean Williams represented the local chamber of commerce as president.
In early March sports the Cosby girls and boys teams swept the District 2, Class S consolation games. The Eaglettes beat Parrottsville 45-40 lead by Gail Whaley, Louneil Barnes, Jackie Phillips, and Teresa Shults. Jeff Valentine and Jerry Brown lead the Eagles to beat Sneedville 88-78.
Some friends of long ago jumped out in March 1975 because they helped me gathering news of law enforcement in Cocke County. They were the dispatchers directing the radio traffic to deputies. Robert Caldwell was 22 and went on to become chief deputy. He joined Sheriff Tom O’Dell in Sept. 1974.
Mrs. Allene Sutton and Mrs. Eloise Barnes were also radio dispatchers at the sheriff’s office at the county courthouse. Allene, the former Allene Fish of Hartford, had worked at American Enka for 13 years. Eloise was married to Wallace Barnes, who at the time served on the Cocke County Court and lived at Edwina.
The new Parrottsville Elementary School was well under construction in the spring of 1975. I saw a photo just above the Newport Dry Goods ad that March 1975 week. Carroll Kyker and his Dry Goods store featured mens polyester pants for $6.88, ladies swim suits for $8.99, and Jergens bar soap eight bars for $1.
A full-page ad for Super Dollar showed large photos of the managers: Hal Cutshaw at East Broadway, and Don Smith at Western Plaza. You could buy eggs 39 cents per dozen, 5 pounds of sugar for $1.99, and JFG coffee for only 88 cents one pound bag. The good old days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.