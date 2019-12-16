Jackie Dewayne Barrington (Cactus Jack) took his first breath in heaven on December 19, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held on January 3, 2020 at 190 Daisy Dr.
All are welcome to attend and swap stories of Jackie’s life.
Jackie was born October 25, 1953 in Abilene, TX, to Bobby Jack Arrington and Betty Jane Roberson.
He graduated from Roby High School in 1972 in Roby, TX.
Jackie enjoyed a long and rewarding career in the flooring industry.
Jackie was an avid outdoorsman and all a round great guy with a heart of gold.
He was know as a prankster. His favorite line was “come here and let me hit you,” and you never knew what he had planned if you went over.
On November 18, 1976 he married the love of his life Karin Herndon.
They enjoyed good and bad, ups and downs.
It was the best 43 years of unconditional love of their lives.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents Bobby Barrington, Betty Barrington, sisters Daphnee Jones and Debbie Jones and two nephews, Aaron Jones and Chase Stidham.
He is survived by his wife Karin, two sons Bobby and wife Ruey Christine Barrington and Adam Barrington all of Newport, TN, two sisters Carol and husband Bo Atkins, Mary and husband Randy Hooks, all of Breckenridge, TX, and as he said the brother he never had was by his side to the very last moment, Ricky Herndon, his stepmother Peggy Barrington of Rotan, TX, step brothers Jim Weatherman and Lawrence Weatherman and step sisters Judy Reynolds and Janice Weatherman.
He was surrounded by love to the very end.
