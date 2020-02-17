I have always been interested in history because I am one of those weird people that feel they have lived many lives. My “hobby” has allowed me to reflect on several historical anniversaries these last couple of weeks. Another anniversary this week will allow me to share the story of one of the deadliest battles of World War II and the determination of the U.S. Marines.
THE REASON:
There were many battles in the South Pacific, after the sneak attack at Pearl Harbor that began World War II, December 7, 1941. Each battle in the Pacific was staged to regain control of the islands that were between Hawaii and Japan. By August of 1944, American troops had captured the Mariana Islands.
These islands put America close enough to use their large B-29 bombers to attack the mainland of Japan. A distance of just over 1,500 miles. (The B-29 “Superfortress” was designed to be a long-range bomber that could deliver 20,000 pounds of bombs, at a speed of 400 mph to a target over 2,600 miles away.)
One problem the bombers faced were that when they reached Japan, the defense systems and fighters were waiting for them. About half-way between the Mariana Islands and only about 760 miles from Japan lies the island of Iwo Jima, that was under Japanese control.
The island had three airfields that allowed Japanese planes to attack the B-29’s. At the same time, they could use radios to warn mainland Japan of the bombers approach. Because of the loss of 11 B-29’s and the damage to 43 more on bombing raids over Japan between November 1944 and January 1945 plans began for America taking control of Iwo Jima. Though there were many soldiers and sailors involved in this battle this column will focus on the roles of the Marines.
THE ISLAND OF IWO JIMA:
It is an irregular shaped island made from a volcano. The island is about 5 miles long and ranges from 800 yards to 2.5 miles wide for an area of about 8 square miles. (In relationship, the state of Rhode Island is 41 miles in length and 20 miles wide for over 1,500 square miles.) Unusually flat for a volcanic island the most prominent feature is the 528-foot-high Mount Suribachi. This is a small hill compared to what we have in our local area but became the center point of much of the Japanese battle plan.
SETTING THE STAGE:
When designing a battle plan for Iwo Jima the American Intelligence (or lack of) reports reflected little resistance and confidence the operation, dubbed “Operation Detachment”, would only last a week. They were unaware of the Japanese change in battle strategy that would cause the battle to last for 26 days.
Lieutenant General Tadamichi Kuribayashi was the commander of the Japanese forces on Iwo Jima. Throughout the war, leading up to this engagement, the Japanese strategy was setting up their defenses on the beaches. Using the “Defense in Depth” strategy his troops would be a tactic to delay American troops instead of defeating them. The General felt if he could inflict heavy casualties the Americans might think twice about attacking the mainland.
The General’s defense plan had three main parts:
1. The approximately 21,000 Japanese troops were dug into the mountain and unseen to the Americans. Within the mountain they had dug over 1,500 “rooms” all attached with over 16 miles of tunnels. The plan was that after Americans “cleared a placement” that Japanese troops could re-occupy the site. The General’s own bunker was reportedly in a cement bunker under 75 feet of solid rock. The room had walls 5 feet thick and a roof 10 feet thick. (After battle reports reflected that this was a successful move. It was found that the thousands of bombs and artillery fire had little effect on the Japanese.)
Being the only “high -ground” on the island it also overshadowed the only two beaches that could be used for landing troops. From the mountain, enemy guns were entrenched in positions that could crisscross the beaches. Larger anti-tank and anti-boat rockets and weapons were in position to inflict heavy damage and casualties. Every American coming to shore would be in the sights of enemy guns.
2. General Kuribayashi and the Japanese philosophy, throughout the war, called for “no Japanese survivors”. Because the Japanese had no way of escape from the island and were limited to their food and ammunition supplies this would allow almost all the Japanese soldiers to fulfill their destinies. Not long before the Americans came the General sent his wife a message saying, “You must not expect my survival.”
3. The General’s plan was for each Japanese soldier to kill 10 Americans before they were killed.
The Japanese were ready, we will see by the end of the story if they were successful.
It took forty days for a convoy of 880 U.S. Navy ships to reach Iwo Jima from Hawaii. There were 110,000 Marines, more than any other battle, aboard. As they arrived the island was continually being shelled and bombed.
THE BATTLE FOR THE ISLAND:
On the morning of February 19th, the Marines started landing for the attack on the island. According to reports the first wave got to the beach without much resistance. What they found was the volcanic ash made digging foxholes and defensive positions impossible. This is what the Japanese had depended on and then started their defense.
When the Japanese barrage started there was no place to hide and many of the Marine casualties of the battle happened before they could get off the beach. The Marines could not see their enemy but knew they were on the mountain. The air and sea power could make the Japanese duck, but it would only be a brief lull in the firing.
Once the Marines gained a foothold on the island away from the beach it took them four days before they “Took Mount Suribachi”. Then the Pulitzer prize winning photo of 5 Marines and 1 Navy corpsman raising the United States flag on Mount Suribachi was taken (Before the battle was over three of these men were killed in action). Being able to see the flag flying from atop the mountain gave strength and resolve to the Marines to finish the job.
It took a total of 36 days before the island was officially in American hands. General Kuribayashi still held strong positions throughout the island. He still had eight infantry battalions (A battalion is approximately 1,100 men each), two artillery, and three heavy mortar battalions, plus the 5,000 gunners and naval infantry. On the night of March 25th, the Japanese staged their last push. A 300-man force launched the final Banzai causing their deaths while inflicting another 100 American casualties.
WAS IT WORTH IT?
Iwo Jima was declared to be captured on the morning of March 26, 1945. Reports vary but many reflect there were less than 300 Japanese soldiers left from the 21,000. Many of these were said to be knocked unconscious and unable to fight to the death or commit suicide. The Marines suffered over 6,800 deaths of the 26,000 casualties.
History shares that the island was not very significant in the big picture. It proved useless as an Army staging area or to the Navy as a fleet base. Other islands still provided advanced radio warnings of the approaching bombers. The island did provide a safe/emergency landing field for over 2,200 B-29’s and saved the lives of 24,000 aircrew members.
Iwo Jima provided a glimpse of what the Americans would face at the Battle of Okinawa that began the following month of April and lasted until mid-June. That 82-day battle also found the Japanese entrenched in the mountains and caused the deaths of more than 12,000 members of the Army, Navy and Marines. Sounds like a future anniversary column.
The United States held Iwo Jima as a territory from 1945 until they returned the island to Japan in 1968. Officially Japan calls Iwo Jima, Iō-tō (since 2007), it is also called Iō-jima. November 2015: Iwo Jima was placed first in a list of ten dangerous volcanoes, with volcanologists saying there was a one in three chance of a large eruption from one of the ten this century.
NEWS OF NOTE: THE DEBORAH SAMPSON ACT:
This important legislation for women veterans was passed by the House of Representatives, 300-11, on November 12, 2019 and sent to the Senate. The companion Senate Bill, SB 514, has been sitting dormant since the 2017-2018 legislature.
I had a phone media call with Senator Blackburn this past week and tried to get information about the status of this bill (Seems my phone connection was poor with several attempts to ask, and they said they could not understand me or my question). I was told to send an email with my question, and they would respond. Well, that was last Tuesday, and I am still waiting for my answer.
I also had a media call with Congressman Roe and asked him if he had any update on that legislation’s status. He said that because of the Impeachment issues over the last several months this bill, and many others, have been placed on hold. He assured me that this will be brought back to the floor soon and feels it will be passed by this summer.
It is important for everyone to make phone calls to Senator Blackburn at 202-224-3344 and Senator Alexander at (202) 224-4944 to solicit their support in the passage of this bill.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
