NEWPORT—The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in countless ways. For the time being, citizens must forego dining out with friends at a favorite restaurant. Millions of children continue to receive “home schooling” from increasingly frustrated parents and grandparents. Millions more citizens find themselves longing for a return to worship services with friends and family members.
Visitations to hospitals and nursing homes are all but prohibited.
So what does one do in times like this? How does one go to “Plan B?”
Recently Sharon Hale spent two months at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center, receiving physical therapy. With numerous physical problems, she had reached a point where she could no longer walk.
Everything was going well with regular family visits until the COVID-19 situation arose. “Then we went on lock down,” said Sharon.
Her children, son Keith Holt and daughter Andee Presnell and her husband Chris, all live locally, and soon developed an alternate plan for visiting their mom.
Each morning, Keith, a paramedic with Jefferson County Ambulance Service, stopped by the nursing home on his way to work and “visited” with mom through the window at around 7 o’clock. On his way home from work, he once again stopped by daily, around 6:30 p.m., for another visit.
During this time, the mother-son pair “visited” by telephone.
He’d also pick up Sharon’s laundry at the front door from a staff member and take it to Andee who then wash Sharon’s clothes. Andee also made sure her mom had plenty of snacks, which Keith then took back to the nursing home and passed through the door.
Such visits, according to Sharon, aren’t uncommon. “Other patients receive the same types of visits,” she said. “It means so much to me to know that I wasn’t forgotten during this time. I just want to tell everyone that just such small things as these can mean the world to someone, especially during these hard times.”
And, now the good news.
Sharon is now at home, and she can walk with the aid of a walker. “I can dress myself and make my way around the house,” said Sharon. “God gives me my strength. I received excellent care at the nursing home, but it’s so wonderful to be back home with my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.