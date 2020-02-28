Parrottsville High grads gather for reunion

Members of the Parrottsville High School Classes of 1958 and 1960 gathered Saturday, Feb. 8, and Cracker Barrel for a meal and planning session for future get-togethers. Jack Holt brought the invocation, and Edna Ottinger read greetings from classmates unable to attend. The group held a moment of silence for deceased classmates. After the meal, attendees shared stories about their lives and recalled their good times at PHS. Because graduating classes were so small, the gathering was more like a family get-together. Janyce Westerman was named chair of a committee to plan future reunions, which will include anyone who attended and/or graduated from PHS. Newspaper and radio announcements will be used to inform the public of these events. Anyone wishing to join the planning committee or to receive more information may call Westerman at 423-329-4914 or Edna Ottinger at 423-608-0751. Pictured are, front row, from left, Sue Coakley, Edna Moore Ottinger, Jack Holt, and Harold Blazer. Middle row, from left, are Jack Gregg, Shirley Ottinger, Janyce Winter Westerman, Gracie Ottinger, and J.D. Nease. In back, from left, are Don Coakley, Zax Hatley, and Horace Davis.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

