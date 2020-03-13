Upcoming meetings to discuss GSMNP problems

NEWPORT—Last year Great Smoky Mountain National Park welcomed 12.5 million visitors from around the world. Such success also brings its own set of problems, including traffic and crowd control and damages to the Park’s infrastructure from thousands of vehicles.
GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash and Park Spokesperson Dana Soehn met with local officials on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce to discuss these problems and to lay plans for upcoming public meetings pertaining to the same.
“These public meetings,” said Soehn, “will be collaborations with communities to identify and seek solutions to the problems.”
During the course of Wednesday’s meeting, Soehn showed slides picturing some of the problems. In one, over 80 people stood in line waiting for access to a bathroom. In another, bumper-to-bumper traffic inched its way to Cades Cove. In yet another, multiple vehicles were shown parked on the verge at the entrance to Cades Cove Loop Road, after public parking areas were full.
Currently, bicyclists have access to the 11-mile Cades Cove Loop Road on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Until 10 a.m. those mornings, vehicle traffic is prohibited, Soehn explained. “That is now resulting in a gridlock as drivers congregate at the entrances” to the road to be early in line for the drive.
Such traffic jams also prevent Park personnel from getting to their jobs. “Such things as getting to the bathrooms to clean and service them is almost impossible,” said Soehn.
A pilot program, set to begin May 6, will close the Cades Cove Loop Road all day on Wednesdays and eliminate vehicle traffic all-together. “This will run from May through September,” said Soehn. “We will discontinue the Saturday closures.”
The number of Park staff has dropped 23 percent over the past few years. Coupled with a 25 percent increase in the number of visitors, that drop brings its own set of problems. “Currently we have 3,800 volunteers, who help tremendously. Their service hours translate to over $3 million,” said Cash, who praised groups such as Friends of the Smokies for their contributions.
“Our purpose,” emphasized Cash, “ is not about restricting our visitors’ access to the Park. It is about how we can best provide that access.”
"We are so happy that GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash and Spokesperson Dana Soehn visited us today," said Cocke County Partnership Tourism Director Linda Lewanski. "They gave us some information about future public meetings hosted by the Park. I'm also happy with our collaborative efforts and look forward to our "Celebrating Cosby" series set to begin this summer."
