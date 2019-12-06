Carvers meet with Rep. Phil Roe

NEWPORT—Cocke County Farm Bureau Board President Bettye Carver, Jay Carver and Insurance Agency Manager Tom Inman recently joined with other county Farm Bureau members from all corners of the 1st Congressional District to show appreciation to Congressman Phil Roe for his dedicated service to the 1st district of Tennessee and to the agricultural community, listen to an update from Washington and share concerns and issues with him from the agricultural perspective.
“Food doesn’t come from Food City or Kroger, it comes from these hardworking farmers here and the rest of the farm community,” said Congressman Phil Roe. “When we have agricultural issues come up, one of the first places I go is Farm Bureau. And the reason I do that is because it has never been self-servant. These leaders truly want what is best for agriculture in Tennessee.”
For almost 100 years, since 1921, Tennessee Farm Bureau has been a voice for farmers on policy matters. From the county all the way to the state level, Farm Bureau leaders take their responsibility as a public policy organization for farmers and by farmers very seriously. By meeting with their elected officials to not only share their issues, but also to express their thanks, Cocke County Farm Bureau leaders underscore the importance agriculture has to our state and nation.
Cocke County Board President Bettye Carver said “The meeting with Congressman Roe was very information as to current events in the House and agriculture bills waiting to be signed that will be crucial to farmers’ survival across the United States. He also spoke of the rising costs of prescription medications making formerly inexpensive drugs, such as insulin, unaffordable and his continuing concerns for veterans. Overall, it was a very informative meeting.”
