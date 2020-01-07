Newport Plain Talk presents check to Celebrate Life
Buy Now

Newport Plain Talk Editor Duane Uhls, right, presented a $580 check to Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in celebration of the newspaper’s recent successful publication of “Hear Our Stories,” a special publication in October featuring the stories of several local breast cancer survivors. The project was done in correlation with Newport’s annual Paint the Town Pink observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From left are “Hear Our Stories” editor Duay O’Neil, Celebrate Life Co-founder Michele Sexton, and Uhls.

 SHARON BRYANT

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.