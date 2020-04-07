SEVIERVILLE—With the day to day uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 Virus, business and school closures, and lives disrupted from no fault of their own ... Applewood Farmhouse Grill, sister property of Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, has stepped up to help relieve the pressure of preparing meals for many of their furloughed staff by offering free lunch. “If providing free meals will help relieve some of the stress due to reduced hours and temporary loss of work, then that is the least we can do to help. Afterall food is what we do best.” stated William B. Stokely, IV, President of Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill.
Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill have been serving family and friends in Sevierville for over 35 years. As Sevierville’s Oldest Restaurant, they pride themselves on their downhome favorites and famous Applewood Apple Fritters and signature Applewood Julep. They credit their staff for making it possible for them to stand the test of time for all these years and see the free lunch program as a small token of their appreciation. While other restaurants have closed during this challenging time, Applewood has remained committed to serving the community by changing operations to offer curbside or delivery options while trying to keep as many staff employed as possible.
The Applewood team takes pride in the fact they have been providing downhome southern comfort foods to friends, neighbors and visitors for over 35 years. Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill wish to extend their thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the COVID-19 Virus.
