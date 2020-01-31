Car seat safety check held at CCHS
Members of the Cocke County High School FCCLA partnered with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, to hold a car seat safety check. A total of 11 car seats were checked. Four were replaced due to damage or expiration date. A total of six car seats were presented by the sheriff’s department to those in need. In front are FCCLA members Camryn Salyers, Sallie Shelton, and Savanna Ross. In back are CCSD members Deputy Zach Magouirk, Lt. Chris Gregg, Sgt. Chris Barnes, and Chaplain Randy Forbes.

