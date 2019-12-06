Centerview/Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Departments receive help

Modern Woodmen of America recently contributed to the Centerview and Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Toys for Tots Christmas campaigns. From left are MWA representative Kassie Fish-Holt holding Victoria, Brad Holt, Centerview VFD Assistant Chief Michael Jarnigan, Centerview VFD Chief Travis Dawson, Parrottsville VFD Chief Ronald Fowler, and Angel Fowler, Chair of the Parrottsville VFD Toys for Christmas project. In front is Max Holt.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

