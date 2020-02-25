ZuZu Acrobats to perform free at WSCC

MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College will host a free performance of the amazing ZuZu Acrobats at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the “Z” Buda Assembly Hall and Gymnasium on the Morristown Campus.
This high-energy group from Kenya made it to the semi-finals of “America’s Got Talent.” Their show features human pyramids, juggling, balancing, tumbling and plenty of comedy. While doing their high-flying act, performers also provide a cultural experience reflecting the coastal regions of Kenya.
The ZuZu Acrobats is the final event in Walters State’s Black History Month celebration.
The performance is open to everyone and no tickets or reservations are required.
For more information, contact Eileen Bowers at Eileen.Bowers@ws.edu.
