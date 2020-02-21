JONESBOROUGH—The Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host their February Genealogy Day on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library and host William Isom, II with Black in Appalachia.
In observance of Black History Month, Isom’s program will be Researching Black Families in the Mountain South and include a discussion on techniques, sources, and obstacles when researching African-American genealogy in Appalachia.
Topics will include the 1860s “wall” to desegregation.
Isom is director of Black in America. A Hamblen County native, he is a sixth generation East Tennessean and director of Black in America based at East Tennessee PBS. In that role, he coordinates locally-specific research, community data base development, documentary film and photography production, oral history collection and educational events with regional residents.
Currently he is an Equality Fellow with the Open Society Foundations.
For more information about the upcoming program, visit jgstn.org or email info@jgstn.org.
