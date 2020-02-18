ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA—Penland School of Craft has open spaces in its upcoming eight-week session available at half tuition to area residents.
These long workshops are an unusual opportunity to spend two months working with first-rate instructors in professionally-equipped studios. The discount is available to residents of the following Western North Carolina counties: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey; and the following counties in East Tennessee: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington. Regular room and board charges apply, but students are not required to stay on campus.
The session runs from March 8 through May 1 with openings in clay, glass, iron, letterpress, metals, photography, and textiles. In the clay studio, Jenny Mendes will explore surfaces and personal content in ceramic work.
Dan Mirer’s hot glass workshop will cover many aspects of the craft including blowing and forming on the pipe, mold-blowing, and mold-making. Blacksmith Andy Dohner will lead an iron workshop covering the fundamentals of working with hot metal.
Printer Jamie Karolich will cover many methods of letterpress printing. Suzanne Pugh’s metal workshop will investigate metal fabrication and forming techniques including lost-wax casting.
Mercedes Jelinik will use all parts of the Penland photography studio as she leads students through traditional and digital photo processes.
Erika Diamond’s textiles workshop will focus on garment construction and consider the social and psychological aspects of clothing.
All of these workshops are open to students of all skill levels; beginners are welcome. Complete information is available in the workshops section of the Penland website: penland.org. To enroll, call the Penland registrar at 828-765-2359, ext 1306.
Penland School of Craft is an international center for craft education dedicated to helping people live creative lives. Located in Western North Carolina, Penland offers workshops in books and paper, clay, drawing and painting, glass, iron, metals, printmaking and letterpress, photography, textiles, and wood.
The school also sponsors artists’ residencies, an outreach program, and a gallery and visitors center. Penland is a nonprofit, tax-exempt institution which receives support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. More information at penland.org.
