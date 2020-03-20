Newport, TN (37821)

Today

Showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.