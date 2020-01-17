Parrottsville Library receives check for new equipment
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett dropped off a check for $6,379.00 to Parrottsville Library Director Kim Murphy on Friday, Jan. 10. The money is part of the state’s Library Services Technology Act and will be used to purchase new computers and other technology for the library. Joining Hargett in the presentation were state Sen. Steve Southerland and state Rep. Jeremy Faison. From left are Library Regional Director Amy Kamini, Cocke County Library Board Chair Terry Rowekamp, state Sen. Steve Southerland, Parrottsville Library Director Kim Murphy, Cocke County Library Systems Director Meschelyn Barrett, state Rep. Jeremy Faison, and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. In the foreground are two of the new computers purchased with the funds.

